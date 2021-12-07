How Covid could set back Antonio Conte's Spurs revival

Opinion

Tottenham Hotspur made it three wins on the bounce with a routine 3-0 win over Norwich City, extending Antonio Conte’s unbeaten record in the league to four games.

A stunning goal from Lucas Moura got Spurs off to the perfect start in the first half, as he unleashed a rocket into the top corner following some silky play on the ball.

Further goals in the second half from centre-back Davinson Sanchez and star man Heung-Min Son added some gloss to the score line, making sure of all three points.

The victory ensured Conte has recorded three clean sheets in four games played, a key stat for the Italian as he looks to mount a top four challenge.

Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty (left) and Norwich City's Brandon Williams (right) battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Spurs were conceding goals far too easily prior to his arrival and going to his preferred three at the back formation has seemed to do the side a world of good.

As the Lilywhites look forward to a key Europa Conference League clash against Rennes in midweek, Conte has been dealt with a massive blow to his squad.

Reports emerged that there has been a Covid outbreak at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground, with seven members of the first-team squad, and two coaches testing positive.

While the names are yet to be confirmed by the club, it is clear the news will cause heavy disruption to Conte’s plans, both in Europe and in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur could ask for their league trip to The Amex against Brighton to be postponed due to this outbreak.

Entering the busiest period of the year sees the sides competing in Europe play a game every three days in the month of December. Losing so many key players at this point could have significant impact on the rest of the season.

Another key point is that Spurs already have one game to be rescheduled due to the weather conditions that prevented their game against Burnley to go ahead at Turf Moor.

As things stand at the moment, it looks unlikely that Spurs will be able to postpone these upcoming fixtures and will just have to do as best as they can to manage an unfortunate situation.