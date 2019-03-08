Search

Stoke Newington firsts and seconds secure wins over Old Actonians

PUBLISHED: 14:13 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 27 June 2019

Stoke Newington firsts and seconds picked up wins. (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Stoke Newington firsts picked up a comfortable victory over Old Actonians firsts on Saturday in the Middlesex Championship Division One.

Newington bowled out their opposition for 168 and hit 169-4 in 36.5 overs to secure the win.

Actonians' number two batsman Jinesh Patel hit 75 runs but Zabe Mohammad's fast bowling enabled him to take five wickets, with Irfan Mohmand taking another two.

After Newington cruised to 50 in no time at all thanks to Scott Doody (43) and Peter Stone (30), Sarafat Ali (13) formed a strong partnership with Jamaican Hodayne Bryce (29) to secure the remaining runs needed.

On a sunny day at Hackney Marshes, table-toppers Stoke Newington seconds won the toss and put Old Actonians into bat first.

A wicket in the first over set the tone and they bowled their opponents out for 111.

Hussain Shah contributed four wickets, with two each from Montasir Rahman and Irfan Zakhel.

Chasing 112 to win, the seconds won the game in 35 overs and with plenty of wickets to spare.

The chase was masterminded by stand-in skipper Kartik Khatri who scored 62 not out.

Taking a break from the league with a challenging friendly away at Edmonton, the thirds acquitted themselves well in the field, dismissing their hosts for just 108.

Rahem Khan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. However, a young batting lineup struggled against a top-quality attack as they fell well short on 43 all out.

Their league campaign resumes against Alexandra Park this Saturday.

