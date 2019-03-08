Hackney Pan-Disability Cricket Team given chance to volunteer at World Cup

The Hackney Pan-Disability Cricket Team volunteered at Lords for the Cricket World Cup. Picture: George Watson Archant

Six members of the Hackney Pan-Disability Cricket Team experienced Cricket World Cup fever as they got to volunteer at Lords for the England v Australia clash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Supervised by Alan Walsh and Gary Horsman, who run and coach No Limits, the Hackney Disability cricket project, the volunteers were part of the spectator service team guiding supporters to their destinations and facilities and also working to encourage participation in the fan zone.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Horsman said: "They all really got stuck In to their tasks with relish - with a far greater enthusiasm and aptitude than expected.

"I think taking them outside of their routine domestic and social environments was a revelation for them."

"It was a great experience for them them all."

No Limits, Hackney Disability Cricket Team is supported by Young Hackney, Lords Taverners and Middlesex Cricket Board.