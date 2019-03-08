Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Pan-Disability Cricket Team given chance to volunteer at World Cup

PUBLISHED: 17:30 04 July 2019

The Hackney Pan-Disability Cricket Team volunteered at Lords for the Cricket World Cup. Picture: George Watson

The Hackney Pan-Disability Cricket Team volunteered at Lords for the Cricket World Cup. Picture: George Watson

Archant

Six members of the Hackney Pan-Disability Cricket Team experienced Cricket World Cup fever as they got to volunteer at Lords for the England v Australia clash.

Supervised by Alan Walsh and Gary Horsman, who run and coach No Limits, the Hackney Disability cricket project, the volunteers were part of the spectator service team guiding supporters to their destinations and facilities and also working to encourage participation in the fan zone.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Horsman said: "They all really got stuck In to their tasks with relish - with a far greater enthusiasm and aptitude than expected.

"I think taking them outside of their routine domestic and social environments was a revelation for them."

"It was a great experience for them them all."

No Limits, Hackney Disability Cricket Team is supported by Young Hackney, Lords Taverners and Middlesex Cricket Board.

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Now another headteacher leaves Hackney New School – days after Mary Li is sacked

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Now another headteacher leaves Hackney New School – days after Mary Li is sacked

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Hackney New School gives fourth head in two years the boot – but fails to tell parents, who say school is ‘out of control’

The school apologised for the

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Nketiah dreaming of ‘golden generation’ for Arsenal as academy products look to make their mark

Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Spurs youngster Clarke eyeing promotion with Leeds

Leeds United's Jack Clarke and Reading's Leandro Bacuna battle for the ball during the Championship match at Elland Road (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Images).

Orient get set for annual Harlow pre-season trip

Conor Wilkinson scores for Dagenham & Redbridge against AFC Fylde in the National League (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Seaman wants competition for Gunners number one Leno

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Hackney school receives LTA award for its exceptional delivery of tennis to students

Coach Jamie Faint collected an award for Clapton Girls Academy at the LTA Tennis Awards
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists