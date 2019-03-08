Cricket: Stoke Newington celebrate hat-trick of wins

Stoke Newington's thirds piled up the runs against Crouch End Archant

Stoke Newington enjoyed a hat-trick of wins on the Bank Holiday weekend.

Headstone Manor were the opposition for the first team, who were looking to avoid a second successive defeat.

And after being put into bat, Stoke saw Abul Nalla trapped lbw in the second over.

Hodayne Bryce hit out in a 41-run stand for the second wicket, with captain Scott (42) maintaining momentum and Joel escaping a dismissal to reach a half-century.

Pete holed out to deep mid-wicket for 84, before Josh Harrison and Ishaq Raheel chipped in with cameo 20s and Khpalwak Zazai scored 19 in the last over to lift the total to 285-8.

Zabe Mohammad made early inroads into Manor's batting line-up on the way to a 3-17 haul, while udner-17 Asad-Nabi Momand bowled with good pace but went unrewarded.

Irfan Momand nabbed a brace, as Bryce and Raheel held on to good catches, and Zazai came into the attack to claim 4-4 in seven overs.

Raheel got in on the act to leave Manor nine down, before Zazai wrapped up a crushing 218-run victory.

The seconds battled hard to reach 157 at Bessborough Kay Plus, as Kartik Khatri (61) anchored the innings to score his maiden league half-century for the club.

Soyfur Rahman made a quickfire 24, before Hussain Shah proved the pick of the Stoke bowling with a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, as the hosts were skittled for 81 in 28 overs.

The thirds claimed their first league win of the season against Crouch End fourths, after a stunning batting display.

Captain Sudeep Karamurathodi chose to bat and saw openers Jamie Cox (85) and Angus Muir (55) put on 143 in just 19 overs.

Under-15 Remy Mitchell weighed in with 70, as Imran Ali (41) and under-17 Michael Tucker (32) lifting the total to a whopping 332-5.

Crouch End were always behind the required run rate, but benefitted from seven dropped catches in the first 20 overs of their innings.

Rahem Ali Khan took three wickets, as George Neyhus and Rayyan Patel also impressed with the ball to dismiss Crouch End for 176 in the 40th over.

The under-10 A team moved up to second place in their league with a win at Brondesbury, while the B team made it five wins out of five this summer.

The under-11 A team had a great win at Hornsey, but the under-15s lost to the same opponents after a thriller, despite a huge six from Mueez Taj.