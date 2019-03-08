Cricket: Stoke Newington earn bragging rights over Tower Hamlets

Cricket equipment is left on a bench Archant

Stoke Newington claimed local bragging rights over Tower Hamlets with a three-wicket win.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having put their rivals into bat and claimed an early wicket, Stoke put down no fewer than eight catches and missed two run out chances.

Hamlets were thus able to reach 197-9 from their 45 overs, with Irfan Momand claiming four wickets and going close to a fifth as Joel Bayley spilled an opportunity at point.

Under-17 Asad-Nabi Momand also bowled a great opening spell, but Stoke lost Abul Nalla early in replly.

Josh Harrison the the promoted Ishaq Raheel set about rebuilding the innings with a half-century stand, with Hodayne Bryce helping to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Josh brought up his maiden first-team half-century and reached 66, before captain Scott reached his fifty with a big six over square leg.

You may also want to watch:

Scott and Bryce fell in quick succession, but Zazai hitting the winning runs in the 42nd over.

The seconds were put into bat by Chiswick and posted 226, after half-centuries from Sarafat and under-17 Stan Greenleaf.

Monty Rahman (4-30) led the way with the ball as Chiswick were dismissed for 168 and Stoke moved up to second, after a fourth win in five, ahead of a meeting with leaders Brentham.

The thirds travelled to North London fifths and dismissed the home side for 191 as Uzair (3-33) took bowling honours.

Debutant Vivek Sarohia (73) and under-17 Michael Tucker (34) put on 89 for the first wicket in reply, with under-16 Mueez Taj (21) also making a useful contribution as Stoke sealed a two-wicket win with 15 balls to spare.

The under-12 A team moved top of the table with three matches to play after beating Primrose Hill, while the under-12 B team broke their duck in a reverse fixture.

The under-10 girls won twice over the weekend, while the club also saw a great turnout at their introductory coaching session for under-13 and under-15 girls, which take place on Saturdays from 10.30am until midday.