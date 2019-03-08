Stoke Newington youngsters help to launch The Hundred

Stoke Newington youngsters helped to launch The Hundred last week (pic: Nathan Gallagher)

Five club members took part in launch event last week

Stoke Newington CC gained national recognition last week after the club helped to launch the new 'The Hundred' cricket competition.

The competition, which will debut next summer, is a new event that will see eight teams take part in matches across the country.

Ahead of next summer's inaugural edition, Stoke Newington youngsters Oscar Parnum, Archie Parnum, Emily O'Dwyer, Kiran Parmar and Stan Greenleaf were chosen to help launch the new competition.

Club secretary Tom Tanner explained: "The ECB wants the new competition to access new fans and after speaking to Middlesex, we were put forward as the club to help launch The Hundred.

"To be involved in such a high-profile event was great for the club and gave us some great exposure.

"We've had ex-England captains like Michael Vaughan and Nasser Hussain tweet about us, which is brilliant."