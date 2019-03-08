Cricket: Stoke Newington slump to heavy loss against South Hampstead

Stoke Newington slumped to a heavy defeat against South Hampstead in their top of the table clash at the weekend.

Hoping to close the gap on the leaders to just three points, Stoke saw the hosts race to 60 in eight overs.

Hodayne Bryce held onto a catch at long-off to make the breakthrough but Stoke struggled to make any further inroads until R Chadwick was brought into the attack.

It proved an inspired bowling change as Chadwick finished with 7-15, including a hat-trick, and Hampstead were dismissed for 203 in the 44th over.

But Stoke capitulated to 18-6 after tea and only Zazai (34) made any impact with the bat as they were all out for 83.

The tables were turned in a second-team meeting between the clubs as Stoke claimed a 42-run victory.

Sarafat Ali and Jameel Mulla opened the batting, with Kartik Khatri helping to build the score.

Stan Greenleaf mixed good defence with classy pulls and flicks but fell short of a half-century after lobbing the ball to short extra cover.

Dil Ali helped put on a century stand with Khatri, who finished with a well deserved unbeaten 134 of his own in a total of 253-5.

Joe Kingsley-Smith and Jameel then opened the bowling and the latter made an early breakthrough, but South Hampstead then made decent progress until Khatri came on and made it 120-3.

Sardar Rashid also got in on the act with a brace (2-15), making it 150-5, before Ali struck twice in the same over to leave the visitors 177-7 and hanging on for a draw.

Ali claimed a third scalp, before Khatri mopped up with the final two wickets to send Stoke back to the top of the table.

The thirds met Millwall Stars in a friendly and saw Sudheep Karumarathodi take three wickets and Harley Gordon nab two as their rivals made 229-9.

Despite determined batting from Stoke's top order, they were always behind the run rate and needing to score at 10 runs an over for the last 10 overs.

Despite a flourish of shots from Michael Tucker and Badar Khan and pinch-hitting late on from debutant Richard Gordon they came up short on 206-9.

The club's juniors enjoyed their share of success, with the under-10As winning two matches at the county semi-final day to finish second in their qualifying group.

The under-12As visited Teddington for a county quarter-final and went down fighting, while the under-13As tied with Totteridge at the Marshes and qualified for finals day on countback.

Will Holden hit an unbeaten 71 as the under-15s beat Crouch End and London Tigers to reach their county quarter-final, while the under-17s reached the last eight of the Middlesex Youth Cup at North London on Monday.

The under-21s beat Highgate to top their qualifying group and then defeated Wycombe House in the quarter-finals after an unbeaten half-century from Muhammad Uzair.