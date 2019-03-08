Millwall get title defence off to strong start with superb win against Mile Tailenders

Millwall beat Mile Tailenders in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League (pic: VPCCL) Archant

A round-up of some of the latest results from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League

Defending champions Millwall kicked off their Victoria Park Community Cricket League campaign with a confident victory over Mile Tailenders.

Opting to bat first, Millwall looked in a little trouble after making a decent start, before slipping to 60-4.

However, opener, skipper and wicket-keeper Arif Ahmed kept calm and delivered a boundary-less 50, alongside some late hitting from Saif Khan (26) as Millwall ended on a daunting 170-5.

Tailenders made a good start, with Felix Cofie (17) and Soj Ariyadasa (29) making inroads into the chase.

However, Saif Khan hit back, taking an impressive 3-17 leaving wicket-keeper John Tilly (18) left unbeaten as Millwall eased home by 90 runs.

Former champions Super Rangers saw off London Fields thanks to an impressive display from skipper Atlaf Bhat.

Fields, losing skipper Will Isaac at the last minute, were bowled out for 86, with opener Rob Friend (26) top scoring and Bhat finished with an impressive 3-14.

Rangers eased to victory in 11 overs, despite losing four wickets, with opener Asif Abbasi top scoring on 23.

Wapping Dolphins made it two from two with victory over Sports Interactive.

Opting to bat first, SI made a decent start thanks to Tom Laskowski (28) and Alan James (23).

Wapping made some inroads with 2-25 from Bobby Watson, and with some late hitting from Daniel Ormsby (26) SI finished on a respectable 124-4.

Wapping lost no wickets in their last game and looked to do the same again, before Tom Davison finally bowled Chris Wright (24).

However, the in-form Daniel Spiers added another 50 to his bow as he struck eight boundaries alongside Danny Oliver (33) to help Wapping reach their target in 13 overs.

Mad Marrocas began their season with a lively win over L&Q Living.

Reduced to 12 overs, skipper Robbie Jacobs looked in great nick, hitting 28 alongside Daniel Stabb (27) as Mad Marrocas finished on 126-5.

In poor light, L&Q never quite got going as they completed their allotted overs with just 43 runs, the injured Sunny Sanger hobbling his way to an unbeaten 16.