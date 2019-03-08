Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Millwall get title defence off to strong start with superb win against Mile Tailenders

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 May 2019

Millwall beat Mile Tailenders in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League (pic: VPCCL)

Millwall beat Mile Tailenders in the Victoria Park Community Cricket League (pic: VPCCL)

Archant

A round-up of some of the latest results from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League

Defending champions Millwall kicked off their Victoria Park Community Cricket League campaign with a confident victory over Mile Tailenders.

Opting to bat first, Millwall looked in a little trouble after making a decent start, before slipping to 60-4.

However, opener, skipper and wicket-keeper Arif Ahmed kept calm and delivered a boundary-less 50, alongside some late hitting from Saif Khan (26) as Millwall ended on a daunting 170-5.

Tailenders made a good start, with Felix Cofie (17) and Soj Ariyadasa (29) making inroads into the chase.

However, Saif Khan hit back, taking an impressive 3-17 leaving wicket-keeper John Tilly (18) left unbeaten as Millwall eased home by 90 runs.

Former champions Super Rangers saw off London Fields thanks to an impressive display from skipper Atlaf Bhat.

Fields, losing skipper Will Isaac at the last minute, were bowled out for 86, with opener Rob Friend (26) top scoring and Bhat finished with an impressive 3-14.

You may also want to watch:

Rangers eased to victory in 11 overs, despite losing four wickets, with opener Asif Abbasi top scoring on 23.

Wapping Dolphins made it two from two with victory over Sports Interactive.

Opting to bat first, SI made a decent start thanks to Tom Laskowski (28) and Alan James (23).

Wapping made some inroads with 2-25 from Bobby Watson, and with some late hitting from Daniel Ormsby (26) SI finished on a respectable 124-4.

Wapping lost no wickets in their last game and looked to do the same again, before Tom Davison finally bowled Chris Wright (24).

However, the in-form Daniel Spiers added another 50 to his bow as he struck eight boundaries alongside Danny Oliver (33) to help Wapping reach their target in 13 overs.

Mad Marrocas began their season with a lively win over L&Q Living.

Reduced to 12 overs, skipper Robbie Jacobs looked in great nick, hitting 28 alongside Daniel Stabb (27) as Mad Marrocas finished on 126-5.

In poor light, L&Q never quite got going as they completed their allotted overs with just 43 runs, the injured Sunny Sanger hobbling his way to an unbeaten 16.

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Iconic pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is to reopen 24 years after it closed

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

Most Read

Marlborough Avenue shooting: Police appeal after bullet ‘fired by masked gunman’ hits teenager’s buttock in Haggerston

Marlborough Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Lansdowne Drive bus gate catches out 12,600 people in 10 weeks – sparking complaints that it isn’t advertised properly

Eric Luk Man Hon with the PCN issued to him next to the red sign ahead of the bus gate

Pensioner left counting the cost after drink driver ploughs into her Stoke Newington home

The car had smashed into the woman's home in Stoke Newington.

Joshua White stabbing: Second teen charged with murdering Homerton man

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Iconic pub known for illegal raves and graffiti is to reopen 24 years after it closed

The Lord Napier Pub in Hackney Wick closed in 1995. Pic: Rachael Burford

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal demand answers from UEFA over Baku Europa League final

A general view of the Baku Olympic Stadium. Picture: Matt McGeehan/PA Archive/PA Images

Embleton insists O’s visit Wembley ‘meaning business’ after past disappointments

Moses Odubajo celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final against Rotherham in 2014 (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Spurs Ladies prepare for life in the Super League

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies celebrate a goal during the FA Women's Championship season (pic: Wu's Photography).

Cricket: Rayner delighted with Middlesex rewards

Middlesex's Ollie Rayner (right) and wicketkeeper John Simpson (left) celebrate (pic John Walton/PA)

How the Lenthall Road Workshop helped spread radical political campaigns

Rebecca Wilson working at the Lenthall Road Workshop. Picture: Lenthall Road Workshop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists