New Victoria Park Community League season gets underway

The new Victoria Park Community Cricket League got underway last week

The latest news from the Victoria Park Community Cricket League

It was a wet and soggy start to the Victoria Park Community Cricket League as all four newcomers kicked off the opening day's Friday fixtures with all three matches opting to bat first in the misty rain.

Wapping Dolphins started with a bang thanks to opener Chris Moyer (51), who became the first retiree of the season, blasting 40 runs from boundaries including four sixes.

Alex Haines (53) joined him a few overs later as the Dolphins smashed their way to an impressive 209-0.

Sam Gillet fell just a single short of a half-century after missing the last ball and collecting a bye.

In a cloud of wet mist, Pacific struggled to get going and despite losing just three wickets, they fell well short ending on 74-3 with Ben Burnham top scoring with 17.

New side MUFG, led by VPCCL veteran Tirth Poddar, struck an impressive 120-1 off a reduced 10 overs, despite losing an early wicket.

Opener Tom Wright (50) and Adnan Akram (52) both dominated the batting, retiring not out with Akram enjoying three sixes in his innings.

Early wickets dented L&Q's progress as Poddar took out both openers, but the ever-confident Sunny Sanger (32) with his usual mix of aggressive stroke play and quick running kept up the resistance alongside James Denman (21).

However it wasn't enough as L&Q finished 94-3, 26 runs short.

It was a tight match on pitch three as newcomers the Royal Strikers earned a narrow win over fellow newcomers Phoenix All Stars.

All Stars, led by seasoned VPPCL committee memmebr Saj Rehman and containing a wide range of players from obsolete teams, finished on a respectable 106-1 off their reduced 12 overs.

Ravi Sagi (32) top scoring alongside Tariq Ahmed (12) and Joe Banks (12).

Confident batting from the openers kept Strikers in the run-rate and in the dark Friday night, they snatched victory with three balls to spare.

Opener Sumit Miital (32) and Prasad Coonachi (27) top scored, alongside a late burst from Som Chottekalapanda (17).