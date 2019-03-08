Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

LTA chief Lloyd hails impact of Fed Cup tie on Hackney

PUBLISHED: 16:06 25 April 2019

The Great Britain team celebrate during day two of the Fed Cup at the Copper Box, London.

The Great Britain team celebrate during day two of the Fed Cup at the Copper Box, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Scott Lloyd described last weekend’s Fed Cup tie as a great success both on and off the court.

Great Britain's Anne Keothavong celebrates during the Fed Cup at the Copper Box, London.Great Britain's Anne Keothavong celebrates during the Fed Cup at the Copper Box, London.

Great Britain secured a famous victory over Kazakhstan at the Copper Box Arena to qualify for World Group for the first time since 1993 with local fans playing their part over the two days.

“The reason the LTA decided to bring the Fed Cup to East London was to take top level tennis to a new area of the country and allow as many people as possible to experience the thrill of live tennis at affordable ticket prices,” said Lloyd.

“Staging the Fed Cup Play-Off tie here was important. East London isn't traditionally associated with tennis, but it's an area with an incredibly strong connection to unforgettable sporting scenes from London 2012 Olympic Games.

“The Copper Box Arena was the natural choice with its reputation for creating a fantastic atmosphere and it didn't disappoint last weekend.”

Youngsters met with GB's Fed Cup team prior to the World Group II play-off with Kazakhstan (pic Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)Youngsters met with GB's Fed Cup team prior to the World Group II play-off with Kazakhstan (pic Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

Off the court, nearly 10,000 local children took part in tennis sessions in and around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park before and after the tie thanks to support from the local boroughs, the London Legacy Development Corporation and tennis venues across East London.

“Our very own captain Anne Keothavong grew up 10 minutes from the Copper Box and went on to become a world Top 50 player coming through her local parks programme,” added Lloyd.

The LTA has investment nearly £10 million in the local tennis community over the last decade improving tennis facilities in the four boroughs surrounding the Olympic Park.

This includes the governing body working with Hackney Council to invest over £350,000 in projects including a new pavilion, the build and re-build of 4 courts, and installation of floodlights on 8 courts at Clissold Park and Hackney Downs.

Scott Lloyd at a visit to Clapton Girls AcademyScott Lloyd at a visit to Clapton Girls Academy

“I want the sport I've been involved in all my life be as welcoming and enjoyable as possible,” said Lloyd.

“I want to see tennis opened up to anyone with an interest in it - including all abilities and backgrounds and the tens of millions of fans of the sport.

“The atmosphere at last weekend's Fed Cup tie was a brilliant example of this, and that support played a huge part in getting the Great Britain team over the line.”

To find out about the range of LTA programmes in your area visit lta.org.uk.

Most Read

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Boaters to launch community patrols of River Lea towpath after spike in violent robberies

A file image of the River Lea, near the towpath where robberies are on the increase. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Most Read

Teenager in hospital after stabbing in Well Street, South Hackney

The teen was found with knife wounds in Well Street.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Boaters to launch community patrols of River Lea towpath after spike in violent robberies

A file image of the River Lea, near the towpath where robberies are on the increase. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Alexander warns Salford will not be sulking

Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and head coach Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with Salford City boss Graham Alexander (pic: Simon O'Connor).

LTA chief Lloyd hails impact of Fed Cup tie on Hackney

The Great Britain team celebrate during day two of the Fed Cup at the Copper Box, London.

Janssen ‘part of the team’ for this season at least

Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen (left) comes on for the substituted Lucas Moura towards the end of the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

McAnuff pays tribute to O’s fans after incredible show of faith

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates scoring away to Harrogate Town in front of the travelling support (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Lions have two more chances to clinch first-ever BBL Championship crown

London Lions Justin Robinson looks to shoot against Cheshire Phoenix (Pic: Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists