Five players Tottenham could sign this summer under Nuno Espirito Santos

Published: 8:14 AM July 14, 2021

With the Euros coming to a heart-breaking close for England fans, pre-season has kicked off for fans up and down the country – an underwhelming distraction.

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santos manager has his work cut out as he prepares his squad ahead of next season.

The Portuguese manager is yet to make his first signing, so we take a look at players that could strengthen Spurs.

Jules Kounde

French centre-back Jules Kounde has been linked with a number of clubs following an impressive season in La Liga with Sevilla. Tottenham’s issues last season stemmed largely from a failure to find a solid partnership in the heart of defence. With Toby Alderweireld ageing and the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, and Joe Rodon failing to seize their opportunities with two hands, a centre-back will definitely be a priority in the market.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde during the UEFA Europa League, Quarter Final match at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena, Duisburg. - Credit: PA

Nikola Milenkovic

With Nuno sometimes opting to play using a back three, another centre-back will be a necessity for the club to strengthen their depth and improve the quality. Interestingly Fiorentina's Milenkovic was also on the radar of Manchester United in the last summer window. Having impressed in the Serie A, it may be time for him to make the next step in his career.

Serbia's Nikola Milenkovic (left) and Republic of Ireland's Aaron Connolly battle for the ball during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia. Picture date: Wednesday March 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

Danny Ings

While uncertainty remains over Harry Kane’s future at the club, the talisman is unlikely to be allowed to leave, unless a huge offer comes in. Loanee Carlos Vinicius will not to return to the club, meaning Spurs will need a second striker. Ings has consistently proven he is able to score goals, impressing at Southampton over the last few seasons. He could also be an option to line up alongside Kane if Nuno opts for a striker pairing.

Southampton's Danny Ings warms up on the pitch ahead of the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mikkel Damsgaard

Danish talent Mikkel Damsgaard is a name Spurs reportedly are linked to, following the midfielder’s successful tournament at Euro 2020. The 21-year- old Sampdoria winger was reportedly of interest to Spurs director Fabio Paratici during his time at Juventus.

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

Renato Sanches

Ligue 1 champion Renato Sanches went into the Euros and impressed off the back of a successful season with Lille. The midfielder has an engine Spurs desperately need in the middle of the park. He’ll be a natural replacement for Moussa Dembele, making a three with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Tanguy Ndombele he could bring much needed balance to the side.