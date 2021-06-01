5 positions Tottenham can improve in the transfer window

Opinion

Published: 12:30 PM June 1, 2021

With a new manager yet to be appointed and the Euros fast approaching, there will be less than time than usual to negotiate and get deals over the line.

Following such a dismal campaign, the transfer market is poised to be an important one for Tottenham Hotspur as they look to revitalise their squad and return to challenging for major honours.

We take a look at some of the positions they could look to improve in order to achieve their goal.

Centre back

Firstly, it is no secret that the club will prioritise a centre back this summer. Reports are emerging that Spurs will even look to sign two in the window.

You may also want to watch:

Defensively Tottenham have suffered this season, with Mourinho publicly slating his defence for not being good enough to hold onto leads, especially late on.

The age of Toby Alderweireld, combined with the inconsistency of Davinson Sánchez and Eric Dier has hindered the side. With Joe Rodon failing to make a huge impact, and Japhet Tanganga considered more of a right back, centre back will be the crucial area of recruitment this summer.

Colchester United's Luke Gambin and Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier (right) battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Midfield

Alongside a centre back, the club may also look to sign a centre midfielder. The future of Moussa Sissoko is unknown as his performances haven’t matched his previous standards.

Harry Winks looks set to depart as he chases regular game-time, having struggled for minutes this campaign.

While Oliver Skipp is returning from a very successful loan spell with Championship winners Norwich, a partner for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg that allows Tanguy Ndombele to play with more creative freedom is needed.

Right wing

The return of Gareth Bale has been somewhat underwhelming, despite his numbers being good, he hasn’t managed to get a string of games under his belt and impact the bigger games.

At this moment in time, it looks unlikely his loan will be extended for another year.

With Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela also featuring in the same position this season – both potentially being moved on – competition will be needed for Steven Bergwijn.

The right winger has just lacked that clinical edge this year and the right recruitment could push him to discover his best form.

Goalkeeper

Perhaps one for the future, but as Paul Gazzaniga is out of contract, Spurs will look to sign a back-up goalkeeper to Hugo Lloris.

With Lloris’s age and tendency to make errors, a shrewd move would be to make a signing who is poised to replace the skipper, as oppose to the thought process behind bringing Joe Hart and his experience to the club.

Striker

Lastly, the subject which will have fans sweating the most is the affairs at the top of the pitch. Harry Kane reportedly desires a move away from the Lilywhites in order to win trophies and better himself.

Although there is no possible replacement for Kane, how Levy recruits if this does happen will reveal his ambition to the fans. Irrespective of Kane’s future, with the loan of Carlos Vinicius now expiring, a back up to Kane will be needed if he remains at the club.