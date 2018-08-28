Search

Arsenal attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan out for six weeks with broken foot

PUBLISHED: 15:50 24 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:50 24 December 2018

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PA

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out of action for around six weeks with a broken foot.

Mkhitaryan, 29, was taken off at the interval during the Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Spurs and missed the 3-1 victory over Burnley on Saturday

The North Londoners revealed the Armenia international has a “fractured metatarsal in his right foot”.

The former Manchester United star has netted four goals and provided three assists for Unai Emery’s side this term.

He joins an growing Arsenal injury list which also includes long-term absentees Danny Welbeck and defender Rob Holding, neither of whom are expected to play football until next season.

Others on the injury list include Nacho Monreal who is being assesed with a hamstring issue ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Brighton.

Shkodran Mustafi who is also suffering from a hamstring complaint is expected to return to full training this week but will be short for the journey to the south coast.

Hector Bellerin will miss the next two months with a strain in his left calf while Emile Smith Rowe is still out with a hip injury.

Dinos Mavropanos is still out with a groin injury.

