New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery: Our challenge is to improve defensively

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head coach has been speaking after his side’s 4-1 victory over Fulham at the Emirates on New Year’s Day. Read on for a transcript of what he had to say.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Arsenal’s defensive display

Our challenge is to improve defensively. We are very happy with our attacking players but defensively we need to take more balance and improve. We need to do better in the second half of the season

On fans booing Lacazette substitution

I understand the supporters. but I need to do my work. Tactically we are thinking in this moment that we need to change for more balance, above all because we know Seri well. Seri has come in from Nice and we need a player close to him, not let him play with the ball very easily.

I think when Ramsey is coming back on the pitch he can do that and also he can help us with attacking moments and he scored.

The reason for the decision was this. I need to do my work and not because ever single supporter can think differently and have a different opinion tactically.

But for me today Lacazette helped us. He scored and helped us also when we changed him with his positive reaction.

On Mustafi’s injury

It’s a small injury. It’s a small problem [hamstring] but he didn’t feel well after the first half. He wanted to play.

On the transfer window

It’s not easy, changing and improving our team in the transfer market. But the club is working, we are watching different possibilities because maybe we can, if the transfer market gives us opportunities, sign one or two players. But it’s not easy.

Cahill?

We didn’t speak about him.