Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Liverpool v Arsenal: PREVIEW

PUBLISHED: 14:35 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:41 28 December 2018

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal head to Liverpool on Saturday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s preview of the big match at Anfield.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Unai Emery is short of defensive options, with Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding ruled out. Shkodran Mustafi is nearing a return from a hamstring injury, but is not expected to start at Anfield against the Premier League leaders.

Club captain Laurent Koscielny is fit despite picking up a niggle in his foot during the disappointing 1-1 draw at Brighton on Boxing Day.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could recall Fabinho and Naby Keita while James Milner will be assessed after missing the victory against Newcastle due to a tight hamstring.

The in-form Reds have won every Premier League game they’ve played since drawing 1-1 at the Emirates in early November to top the table by six points from Spurs and seven ahead of their main contenders Manchester City.

The Gunners sit in fifth place on 38 points, two behind Chelsea in the race for the crucial fourth spot which would secure Champions League football for next season.

Emery’s response to being asked if Liverpool can end the season unbeaten in the league: “They can do that because they are doing it at the moment.

“We played against Liverpool three years ago with Sevilla in the final of the Europa League and I look at this progress and they are a very good example.

“This progress is also one example for us, now, in our moment. But we need to be very, very demanding of ourselves to do this step quickly in our way.

“But we need also time and sometimes the patience is very important for us.”

Arsenal have failed to win in their last five league games at Anfield (D2, L3), conceding at least two goals in each of those matches (17 in total) while the Reds are unbeaten in their last seven matches against the Gunners (W3, D4).

Alarmingly Arsenal are winless in 19 Premier League away fixtures against ‘top six’ sides (D7, L12), with their previous victory a 2-0 triumph at Manchester City on 18 January 2015.

However, one bright spot is the form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who has been involved in 30 goals in his 32 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring 23 and assisting seven, including grabbing the Gunners only goal at the Amex on Boxing Day against the Seagulls.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Spare us New Year’s Eve noise hell’: Neighbours to Victoria Park Airbnb ‘go-to party venue’ take a stand

Abigail Darling who has complained about the late night parties going on in a house rented out on Airbnb. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man, 21, stabbed and sprayed with ‘corrosive substance’ in Stoke Newington High Street

Stoke Newington High Street. Google Street view

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Most Read

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family taken to hospital after car carrying Christmas gifts crashes on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Liverpool v Arsenal: PREVIEW

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Peter Hill-Wood on appointing Arsene Wenger in 1996: ‘Our ambitions are to win a trophy or two...’

Peter Hill-Wood, chairman of Arsenal Football Club stands in front of number 6 Haslemere Avenue, in Hendon, where he unveiled an English Heritage blue plaque to commemorate Herbert Chapman (1878-1934). PA

Peter Hill-Wood obituary: A true Arsenal man

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood (pic Nick Potts/PA)

O’s goalkeeper Brill feels they deserved something at Dagenham

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Peter Hill-Wood former Arsenal chairman dies at the age of 82

Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists