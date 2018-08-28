Search

Arsenal v Fulham: PREVIEW

PUBLISHED: 20:03 31 December 2018

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates Ainsley Maitland-Niles' goal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates Ainsley Maitland-Niles' goal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates on New Year’s Day. Read on for Layth Yousif’s preview.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal celebrates scoring in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAinsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal celebrates scoring in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Unai Emery’s Gunners take on the Cottagers at the Emirates on Tuesday looking to start 2019 with a bang after a bad result and performance against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

The North Londoners ended a tumultuous year on a low after a 5-1 thrashing by Jurgen Klopp’s Reds on Merseyside which showed just how far Emery’s side need to improve to be considered genuine title challengers.

The visit of the relegation-threatened West Londoners should give a chance to erase some of those painful memories – considering the fact Fulham have never won at Highbury or the Emirates in a whopping 28 visits.

While it is important to start the year off with a victory it is imperative that the powers-that-be at the club release funds for Emery to strengthen, especially in defence.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Head coach Emery said: “We need to keep the balance in the middle, be serious and continue on Tuesday with a big match at the Emirates.

“We need to show our supporters there we are standing up after the result [against Liverpool].”

The Gunners have scored more than one goal in nine of their last 10 Premier League London derbies – but have not kept a clean sheet in any of the 10 games.

Worryingly Arsenal conceded 14 league goals during the month of December which was the most they’ve conceded in a calendar month since April 1979 when they conceded 15.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) has a shot on goal but misses (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) has a shot on goal but misses (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

However, Cottagers boss Claudio Ranieri has never won a Premier League match against Arsenal in 10 previous attempts (D4, L6).

Looking forward to the match the amiable Italian who guided Leicester City to a never-to-be-forgotten Premier League title two seasons ago said: “Unai is working well and it will be another tough match for us. I’ve come across him before. Maybe I played against him when he was at Paris St Germain. He’s an intelligent and experienced coach.”

