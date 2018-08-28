Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 14:19 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:19 22 December 2018

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal hosted Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal:

Bernd Leno: 7

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7

Sokratis: 8

Nacho Monreal: 7

Sead Kolasinac: 7.5

Mohamed Elneny: 6,5

Granit Xhaka: 7

Matteo Guendouzi: 7.5

Mesut Ozil: 7

Alexander Lacazette: 6

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8

Substitutes:

Stephan Lichtsteiner: 7

Lucas Torreira: 7

Alex Iwobi: 7.5

Burnley:

Joe Hart: 5

Phil Bardsley: 5.5

Kevin Long: 5

James Tarkowski: 6.5

Ben Mee: 6

Charlie Taylor: 6

Ashley Westwood: 5.5

Jack Cork: 6

Jeff Hendrick: 5.5

Ashley Barnes: 7

Chris Wood: 6.5

Substitutes:

Sam Vokes: 6.5

Matej Vydra: 6.5

Matt Lowton: 6

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

Christopher Posada.

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

#includeImage($article, 225)

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

#includeImage($article, 225)

Forty people find out they’ve lost their jobs just before Christmas, as firm goes into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace seals welcome victory

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium. PA

Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Chesterfield

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after missing a chance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lilywhites missing several first-teamers for Toffees trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Arsenal in hunt for Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas as transfer window looms

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists