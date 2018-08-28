New
Arsenal 3-1 Burnley: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 14:19 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:19 22 December 2018
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal hosted Burnley at the Emirates on Saturday lunchtime. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Arsenal:
Bernd Leno: 7
Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7
Sokratis: 8
Nacho Monreal: 7
Sead Kolasinac: 7.5
Mohamed Elneny: 6,5
Granit Xhaka: 7
Matteo Guendouzi: 7.5
Mesut Ozil: 7
Alexander Lacazette: 6
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: 8
Substitutes:
Stephan Lichtsteiner: 7
Lucas Torreira: 7
Alex Iwobi: 7.5
Burnley:
Joe Hart: 5
Phil Bardsley: 5.5
Kevin Long: 5
James Tarkowski: 6.5
Ben Mee: 6
Charlie Taylor: 6
Ashley Westwood: 5.5
Jack Cork: 6
Jeff Hendrick: 5.5
Ashley Barnes: 7
Chris Wood: 6.5
Substitutes:
Sam Vokes: 6.5
Matej Vydra: 6.5
Matt Lowton: 6