Arsenal in hunt for Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas as transfer window looms

PUBLISHED: 15:07 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:07 21 December 2018

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal are reportedly looking to capture the signature of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas in the January transfer window.

The former Madrid number one was forced to take the back seat following the signing of Thibaut Courtois and is said to be looking for a move away from the club.

The news comes after Unai Emery has been said to be ‘actively looking’ for a goalkeeper ahead of the transfer window.

Bernd Leno has made the No1 goalkeeping spot his own after displacing veteran Petr Cech but the 26-year-old has yet to fully convince in the role.

The 32-year-old Navas hasn’t featured for Real Madrid since August and according to Mundo Deportivo will be leaving the Spanish giants in January.

The paper reported that Arsenal are one of the ‘strongest club’s bidding for the goalkeeper’ whose contract in Madrid expires in 2020.

The Costa Rica international has played for Saprissa in the Central American country and well as Albacete and Levante in Spain prior to joining the Bernabeu giants in 2014.

