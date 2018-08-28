Search

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey offered £30m five-year contract deal to sign for Juventus

PUBLISHED: 15:54 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 03 January 2019

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal stretches for a ball in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Reports emerging from Italy are claiming Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to join Juventus in a deal worth around £30m to the player.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal holds off a tackle from Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

As reported in Wednesday’s Islington Gazette the Serie A giants revealed their interest in signing Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal on a free transfer this summer.

The 34-time Scudetto winners aim to beat off competition from Italian rivals Lazio, AC Milan and Inter Milan as well as perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich with by offering him a five year deal worth EUR 34m.

The 28-year-old is out of contract in June and from January 1, the Welsh international has been able to negotiate with clubs and can sign a pre-contract.

The Juventus sporting director, Fabio Paratici, said of Ramsey: “He’s a great player, we really like him and he plays for a great team. His contract is expiring and we’re always alerted to situations that the market offers, so we’ve been alerted to Ramsey.”

The deal has been reported by Italy’s largerst commercial broadcaster Mediaset who say Ramsey would sign a pre-contract agreement with Juve this month with a view to joining when his Arsenal contract expires in June ‘and then moving to Turin in the summer.’

