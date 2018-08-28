Search

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil: Doubts surface about his future in North London as January transfer window looms

PUBLISHED: 15:33 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:33 20 December 2018

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal is reportedly in doubt following his absence from the squad during the 2-0 defeat by Spurs in the Carabao Cup quarter final at the Emirates on Wednesday evening.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney reported the Gunners will be open to offers for the midfielder in the January transfer window as boss Unai Emery sees no no future for him in North London.

Emery explained Ozil was left out of the squad due to tactical reasons. However a source from the training ground telling the Independent that the German ‘hadn’t bought into Emery’s ideas.’

19-year-old midfielder Joe Willock was considered more tactically suitable, as he made the bench for the fixture, whilst Ozil watched from the stands.

Emery was quizzed in the post-match press conference about his decision to leave Ozil out, and on three occasion refused to shed some clarity on the 30-year-old’s future at the club.

After signing a contract of around £350,000 a week, Ozil’s long-term future looked to be with Arsenal – but with the midfielder’s lacklustre performances have put that assumption in doubt.

