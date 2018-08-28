Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal open investigation into anti-Semitist remarks towards Spurs fans during North London derby

PUBLISHED: 12:59 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:25 21 December 2018

Police on patrol outside at Emirates Stadium, London. PA

Police on patrol outside at Emirates Stadium, London. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have opened an investigation into reports of discriminatory behaviour by fans in the Carabao Cup quarter final against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

A fellow Arsenal supporter reportedly called for the man to be ejected from the ground after he made antisemitic remarks towards Tottenham fans, allegedly singing about gassing Jews.

The club have said that they are aware of the incident and are investigating the claims of discriminatory chanting and issued a statement.

“We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the Police to commence legal proceedings.”

Arsenal already face a challenge of identifying fans who used antisocial behaviour at the game, as a separate investigation is underway to find the man that threw a bottle at Dele Alli – an incident that the club have apologised for.

Most Read

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

Christopher Posada.

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Most Read

Strange grub-like sea creatures wash up on East Devon beach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Freak accident for boy aged 10 on Exmouth seafront features in new BBC program

#includeImage($article, 225)

£8,400 worth of goods stolen from vans in East Devon at the weekend

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woodbury Common road set to be closed for 12 days in January

#includeImage($article, 225)

Have the odd sea creatures washed up on an East Devon beach been identified?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lilywhites missing several first-teamers for Toffees trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Arsenal in hunt for Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas as transfer window looms

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery discusses Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Alexis Sanchez bet Manchester United team-mates Jose Mourinho would be sacked from Old Trafford hotseat as former Arsenal attacker wins ‘£20k’

Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal colours before his move to Manchester United. PA

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami say German newspaper BILD

Vorskla's Vladyslav Kulach (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists