Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami say German newspaper BILD

PUBLISHED: 13:42 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 21 December 2018

Vorskla's Vladyslav Kulach (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Vorskla's Vladyslav Kulach (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham and his MLS club Inter Miami CF reports coming out of Germany suggest.

German tabloid BILD have reported the midfielder could consider a move to America with Beckham’s Miami CF being a potential new home for Ozil, who is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal.

The paper speculated about the former Manchester United and England star landing the mercurial 30-year-old.

With Inter Miami set to open their doors to the MLS in 2020, a switch to America could happen then for the German.

BILD wrote: “There are contacts with Beckham’s club in Miami. In sunny Florida, Ozil may imagine ending his career there, but until then, he wants to enjoy the well-paid life as an Arsenal player in the metropolis of London.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Paedophile who abused boys in Hackney during 1980s is jailed – and police think he has more victims

Christopher Posada.

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Most Read

Dunmow woman, 22, dies after M11 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rare photos of Live Aid stars to go under the hammer at auction room

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Thaxted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Indian restaurant curries favour at awards night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Praise for staff in Hatfield Broak Oak ‘gun’ drama

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lilywhites missing several first-teamers for Toffees trip

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen (centre) during a training session at Hotspur Way (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

Arsenal in hunt for Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas as transfer window looms

Real Madrid Goalkeeper Keylor Navas. PA

Arsenal boss Unai Emery discusses Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Alexis Sanchez bet Manchester United team-mates Jose Mourinho would be sacked from Old Trafford hotseat as former Arsenal attacker wins ‘£20k’

Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal colours before his move to Manchester United. PA

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami say German newspaper BILD

Vorskla's Vladyslav Kulach (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists