Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami say German newspaper BILD
PUBLISHED: 13:42 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 21 December 2018
PA Wire/PA Images
Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham and his MLS club Inter Miami CF reports coming out of Germany suggest.
German tabloid BILD have reported the midfielder could consider a move to America with Beckham’s Miami CF being a potential new home for Ozil, who is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal.
The paper speculated about the former Manchester United and England star landing the mercurial 30-year-old.
With Inter Miami set to open their doors to the MLS in 2020, a switch to America could happen then for the German.
BILD wrote: “There are contacts with Beckham’s club in Miami. In sunny Florida, Ozil may imagine ending his career there, but until then, he wants to enjoy the well-paid life as an Arsenal player in the metropolis of London.”