Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami say German newspaper BILD

Vorskla's Vladyslav Kulach (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season (pic Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham and his MLS club Inter Miami CF reports coming out of Germany suggest.

German tabloid BILD have reported the midfielder could consider a move to America with Beckham’s Miami CF being a potential new home for Ozil, who is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal.

The paper speculated about the former Manchester United and England star landing the mercurial 30-year-old.

With Inter Miami set to open their doors to the MLS in 2020, a switch to America could happen then for the German.

BILD wrote: “There are contacts with Beckham’s club in Miami. In sunny Florida, Ozil may imagine ending his career there, but until then, he wants to enjoy the well-paid life as an Arsenal player in the metropolis of London.”