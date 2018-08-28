New

Arsenal TV fixtures confirmed for February 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London. PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal’s televised fixtures for February 2019 have been confirmed by the Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With four league fixtures in the month among potential Europa League and Carabao cup fixtures, three of the four league games have had kick-off times confirmed and dates altered.

On the third of the month, Arsenal’s testing trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has been announced as a 430pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Later in the month things are more confusing, as nothing can be set in stone until the cup competitions progress.

As it stands, Arsenal will host Southampton at 2,05pm on Sunday, February 24 – however the game is likely to be postponed due to the Gunners’ game against BATE Borisov in the Europa League taking place three days before on February 21. There is also an issue should Arsenal make the Carabao Cup final, which is set to be played on Sunday, February 24.

The same situation arises when Bournemouth travel to the Emirates with the match taking place on Wednesday 27th February with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Arsenal’s only Premier League game not selected to be televised in February is Huddersfield away, which will remain as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 9.