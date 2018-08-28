Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal TV fixtures confirmed for February 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:44 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:11 17 December 2018

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil during the UEFA Europa League, group E match at Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal’s televised fixtures for February 2019 have been confirmed by the Premier League.

With four league fixtures in the month among potential Europa League and Carabao cup fixtures, three of the four league games have had kick-off times confirmed and dates altered.

On the third of the month, Arsenal’s testing trip to the Etihad to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City has been announced as a 430pm kick-off and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Later in the month things are more confusing, as nothing can be set in stone until the cup competitions progress.

As it stands, Arsenal will host Southampton at 2,05pm on Sunday, February 24 – however the game is likely to be postponed due to the Gunners’ game against BATE Borisov in the Europa League taking place three days before on February 21. There is also an issue should Arsenal make the Carabao Cup final, which is set to be played on Sunday, February 24.

The same situation arises when Bournemouth travel to the Emirates with the match taking place on Wednesday 27th February with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Arsenal’s only Premier League game not selected to be televised in February is Huddersfield away, which will remain as a 3pm kick-off on Saturday, February 9.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

Great Eastern Street. Picture: Google Street View

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder: Police release CCTV of man wanted over fatal stabbing in Kingsland Road

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over the murder of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Kingsland Road.

Dalston homophobic ‘acid attack’: Gang of cowardly thugs convicted over bank holiday assault

Top row: Huseyin Onel, Guven Ulas, Mehmet Tekegac, Mustafa Kiziltan. Bottom row: Yasam Erdogan, Onur Ardic, Serkan Kiziltan and Turgut Adakan. Pictures: CPS

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Missing 44-year-old found by search volunteers

#includeImage($article, 225)

Decorations stolen from town Christmas tree

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists