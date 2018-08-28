Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

PUBLISHED: 16:12 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:20 19 December 2018

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino claims that there is a chance that Harry Kane won’t feature against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Englishman is a doubt as he didn’t train the day before the Carabao Cup quarter final due to having a cold, with Pochettino insisting he didn’t want to risk him going outside.

There is still a chance that Kane will feature, as Pochettino is yet to make a final decision on whether the striker will start the game or named as a replacement.

It’s good news for Arsenal fans with Kane being the second highest scorer in the fixture, however there has been no confirmation that he won’t be in the team.

Other team news for Spurs is that Paolo Gazzaniga will start in goal, as well as Juan Foyth looking likely to start at centre back due to the injury of Jan Vertonghen.

After his theatrics in December’s earlier North London derby after scoring his side’s opener in their emphatic 4-2 defeat, Eric Dier will not feature after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

Great Eastern Street. Picture: Google Street View

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder: Police release CCTV of man wanted over fatal stabbing in Kingsland Road

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over the murder of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Kingsland Road.

London Fields Lido: Hackney Council set to sue over pool’s crumbling tiles

Refurbishment works have been completed at London Fields Lido. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Win a luxury break for two at Armathwaite Hall in the Lake District

The hotel is full of original features

The best Christmas Markets in Lancashire and the Lake District

Preston at Christmas - Photo courtesy of Preston City Council

10 pretty Lancashire villages that you should visit

Pretty Lancashire villages

10 of the best afternoon teas in the Ribble Valley

Afternoon tea at Bashall Barn

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Lancashire and the Lake District

'Saints or Sinners' picnic bench at Holden Clough

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Southend Manor boss Peek is rebuilding his side like me says Clapton manager Fowell

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists