Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Arsenal boss Emery apologises for bottle incident at Brighton

PUBLISHED: 21:57 26 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:57 26 December 2018

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery has apologised after kicking a water bottle against a Brighton supporter towards the end of Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Brighton.

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) has a shot on goal but misses (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) has a shot on goal but misses (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Gunners manager spoke to the fan immediately and then again at the final whistle.

He said: “I said to them apologies because I kicked the bottle after a disappointing action for us in the last minutes. It wasn’t hard, but it touched one supporter for them. I said to them I’m sorry.”

Emery had been left frustrated by his side’s second-half display when they failed to restore the lead given to them by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s fourth-minute goal.

A mistake by Arsenal right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner had allowed Jurgen Locadia to equalise in the 35th minute and Emery admitted his side had fallen short.

“I think the key today was the first 45 minutes,” he said. “We controlled the match like we want, we scored and had two good chances from Aubameyang to get the second - but their keeper saved.

“But then they equalised. From then, it gave us the second half to try again to control the match, create chances and be able to win - but we didn’t do that.”

Emery attempted to influence the game by introducing Alex Iwobi in place of Mesut Ozil at half-time and then replacing Alexandre Lacazette with Aaron Ramsey just after the hour.

“Tactically some matches I did that (changed the game with his substitutions),” said Emery

“I wanted to control better the positioning on the pitch, but in the second half we couldn’t do our ideas on the pitch to impose. We created less chances in the second half.

“It was only tactical (to take off Ozil). We did before, in other matches also change the idea from the first half with other players. And today I did it with Mesut, that is only tactically, not another problem.”

The Spaniard accepted the mistake that led to the Brighton goal, insisting his side remains a work-in-progress as they attempt to return to the Champions League next season.

“It’s football,” he said. “We are in our process. We are improving. It’s a difficult moment for us because we have some injuries, but I want also to look at other players playing in the big games like today, Saturday another match in Liverpool.

“When an injury closes one option for one player, it’s opening the door for other players to come with us and play.

“Saturday is another match. We will recover the players, we are going to look at how Laurent Koscielny is and if Shkodran Mustafi is OK.

“While we are close to the top four, I can have big motivation. Today for me was very important. It was a very important three points, but football is like that and in 90 minutes we draw.”

Brighton manager Chris Hughton insisted Locadia, who scored his first goal since February, will not be leaving the club next month despite reports linking the striker with a move back to Holland.

He said: “It’s been difficult for him but he is somebody who trains well every day and when the chance comes along he was ready.

“He will certainly be feeling better now than he was a month ago.

“It was never going to happen that he moves in January. He is someone that wants to do well and I am really confident that what he said was taken out of context.

“He is someone who wants to play and I understand all of that. But at this moment I am pleased for him because he has given us options.

“You need all your players and that type of competition and generally.”

Most Read

Dalston solicitor resigns as Tower Hamlets councillor amid ‘housing fraud’ investigation

Mohammad Harun steps down as Tower Hamlets councillor. Picture: Kois Miah/LBTH

Hackney ‘county lines’ drug dealers jailed over five year Hampshire operation

Nathan Thompson, Jason Thompson and Lamar Foster.

Stoke Newington knife-point robberies: Police appeal to trace three men

Police want to speak to three men in connection with 11 robberies. Picture: Met police

Stop and search use more than doubles in Hackney in four months, figures show

Diane Abbott, who has written in the Gazette about the damage stop and search can do to community relationships with the police, addresses the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit earlier this year. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Dalston homophobic ‘acid attack’: Gang of cowardly thugs convicted over bank holiday assault

Top row: Huseyin Onel, Guven Ulas, Mehmet Tekegac, Mustafa Kiziltan. Bottom row: Yasam Erdogan, Onur Ardic, Serkan Kiziltan and Turgut Adakan. Pictures: CPS

Most Read

‘Intoxicated’ driver arrested after driving wrong way down A14

The incident happened on the A14 near Stowmarket Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man who died in crash two days before Christmas is named

The B1112 was closed on Sunday morning after a fatal road traffic collision Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

RAF jet in near-miss with drone over skies of Suffolk

AN RAF Tornado has a near miss with a drone in July this year, it has been revealed Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA Wire

Motorcyclist suffers ‘severe injuries’ following crash on A11

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Pair killed in crash near Newmarket are named

A stretch of the A11 is closed following an accident. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Arsenal boss Emery apologises for bottle incident at Brighton

Arsenal manager Unai Emery prior to the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Premier League: Brighton 1 Arsenal 1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) celebrates scoring at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Five-star Spurs dismantle Bournemouth to move above City and into second

Tottenham Hotspur's Heung-min Son scores his side's fifth goal during the Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Taylor hails Dagenham’s spirit, while Edinburgh reflects on disappointing defeat for Orient

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor and Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late Nunn winner sees Daggers down Orient

Ben Nunn of Dagenham scores the second goal for his team and celebrates (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists