Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Europa League: Arsenal fans label BATE Borisov kick-off time ‘ridiculous’ after UEFA give Chelsea priority

PUBLISHED: 13:29 17 December 2018

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

Arsenal will play BATE Borisov in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.London.PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal fans have gone into meltdown after it was announced on Monday that the second leg of their round of 32 match-up against BATE Borisov will be played on Wednesday, February 20 with a 5pm kick off.

FC BATE Borisov's Yevgeniy Yablonskiy (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles battle for the ball during last season's UEFA Europa League clash at the Emirates. Nick Potts/PA WireFC BATE Borisov's Yevgeniy Yablonskiy (left) and Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles battle for the ball during last season's UEFA Europa League clash at the Emirates. Nick Potts/PA Wire

The news was broken prior to the draw, and Arsenal fans were not happy with UEFA’s decision.

The decision comes as Chelsea’s game will be played at home on Thursday, February 21, and so to avoid the two clashing, Arsenal’s game will take place 24 hours before.

The 5pm start is to avoid a clash with early Champions League games on the Wednesday. UEFA revealed Chelsea have priority as domnestic cup winners.

With the usual time for kick off in European competition is 7.45pm or 8pm, bringing the game forward three hours is a decision that hasn’t gone down well with fans.

The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)

The Arsenal Supporters Trust tweeted their concern over the games proposed time: “The proposed kick off time of 5pm for the Europa League game at the Emirates v Bate of 5pm is ridiculous. The AST is calling on Arsenal to make the strongest representations to UEFA to have this changed. Don’t they understand football without fans is nothing” @AST_arsenal.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

Great Eastern Street. Picture: Google Street View

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder: Police release CCTV of man wanted over fatal stabbing in Kingsland Road

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over the murder of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Kingsland Road.

Dalston homophobic ‘acid attack’: Gang of cowardly thugs convicted over bank holiday assault

Top row: Huseyin Onel, Guven Ulas, Mehmet Tekegac, Mustafa Kiziltan. Bottom row: Yasam Erdogan, Onur Ardic, Serkan Kiziltan and Turgut Adakan. Pictures: CPS

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

#includeImage($article, 225)

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs activate option to extend Jan’s deal until the summer of 2020

Tottenham Hotspur's Jan Vertonghen heads wide during the Champions League Group B match against Inter Milan at Wembley Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Brophy wants to step up and keep Orient at the league summit

Leyton Orient winger James Brophy drills the ball home for O's second goal against Beaconsfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Jose Mourinho’s sacking and the North London derby

Arsenal manager Unai Emery (pic John Walton/PA)

Spurs fan banned for throwing banana at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an action with a ‘racist element’

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (obscured) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot with team-mates, as a banana skin is thrown onto the pitch by a fan, during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal v Spurs: Carabao Cup preview

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium, London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists