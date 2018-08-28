New

Europa League: Arsenal v BATE Borisov kick-off moved after uproar from Gunners fans

UEFA have moved Arsenal’s second leg of their round of 32 match-up against BATE Borisov after fans were unhappy with the plans for a 5pm kick off.

The game has now been moved to Thursday, February 21, with a 5.55pm kick off. Arsenal have been forced to play the earlier game as Chelsea have won the competition before so were given the priority by UEFA.

Arsenal fans went into meltdown as it was announced on Monday morning that the game would be played on Wednesday 20th February with a 5pm kick off.

The decision was first made as Chelsea’s game will be played at home on Thursday 21st February, and so to avoid the two clashing Arsenal’s game was set to take place 24 hours before.

With the usual time for kick off in European competition is 7.45pm or 8pm, bringing the game forward three hours wasn’t a decision that went down well with fans.

Postponing the game by 24 hours and 55 minutes later still isn’t ideal for those working or planning to use public transport, but the change has been noticed as a plea to help fans out a bit.