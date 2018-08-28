Ozil omission ‘tactical’ says Arsenal boss Emery

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil on the bench at the Emirates Stadium during a Europa League match (pic Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery claims his decision to leave Mesut Ozil out the squad that lost 2-0 to Tottenham in the Carabao Cup was a tactical decision, with the World Cup winner’s future at the Emirates in doubt.

The Gunners suffered North London derby defeat thanks to goals from Heung-Min Son and Dele Alli, with German playmaker Ozil not even named among the substitutes.

Speaking about Ozil’s exclusion, Emery said: “It was tactical.

“I thought the players today with us is for us the best to perform in this match.

“We have 24, 25 players and when they are playing one or the other, it is my decision and for me today it is tactical.”

The 30-year-old attacking midfielder has been in and out of the Gunners team since Emery took over from Arsene Wenger in the summer, being benched on a number of occasions.

Emery would not be drawn when asked if Ozil could be sold in the January.

“My focus is now is analysing this match and focusing on Saturday,” he said.

“I am thinking of the match Saturday and not this situation.

“Every player is important and one I decided didn’t play. It is only a tactical decision.”