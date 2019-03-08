Clapton boss Fowell keen to finish season strongly

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Clapton manager Jonny Fowell wants to finish the season strongly after a disappointing campaign in the Essex Senior League, writes Jacob Ranson.

The Tons will welcome Hoddesdon Town to The Old Spotted Dog on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways in the league after failing to win in their last three fixtures.

Fowell’s men also crashed out of the Errington Challenge Cup in the semi-finals with a 4-2 defeat to West Essex on Tuesday night at The Old Spotted Dog to end their chances of silverware this campaign.

A hat-trick from Michael Mignot and an own goal from Lanre Vigo sealed progress for the Mayesbrook Park-based outfit – despite goals from Tons duo Andy Greenslade and Ryan Reed.

But they will now look to bounce back and end the season on a high note.

“I want to try finishing the season on a high, I know the players do, and hopefully all the hard work we’ve put in during the season can come to something at the end of the season,” he said.

“It has been a disappointing year as I feel that if I had the team I did out against Hullbridge then I believe we would have finished in the top four.

“It is what it is, we can’t cry over spilt milk, we must get on with it and do our job.”

Clapton sealed a 4-2 win over opponents Hoddesdon in the cup earlier in the campaign, but did however lose 3-0 in their league fixture at Lowfield.

And Fowell believes Simon Riddle’s side have under-achieved this term, like his squad have to an extent.

“They’ve beaten us once and we’ve beaten them once, so it should be a good game,” he added. “They’re a bit of a hit and miss team like us, they should be a lot higher with their budget, but they’re not.

“They’re another team like Stanway Rovers who have not performed this year.”

Clapton have four league fixtures left as they attempt to finish in the top half.

Neighbours Hackney Wick will continue their bid to chase down the top five when they host Harwich & Parkeston on Wednesday.

They head into that match on the back of a 2-1 win over Newbury Forest on Tuesday.