Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Ex-England striker Clive Allen tests positive

PUBLISHED: 13:07 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 25 March 2020

Clive Allen celebrates scoring for Tottenham against former club QPR

Clive Allen celebrates scoring for Tottenham against former club QPR

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Tottenham, QPR, West Ham and England striker Clive Allen is currently in self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The 58-year-old was laid low with the virus earlier this month, where he suffered with headaches, fever and a dry cough before getting a test in his own home.

Allen, who scored 49 goals in the 1986/87 season for Spurs, told The Sun: “Over two or three days it took hold and I felt unwell for five days, one day particularly so. I had quite a nasty headache which I never get. It was vice-like around my head.

“After I began to feel better, I had a dry cough for about three days.

“Because there was information about the illness I called 111 and they said they’d call me back within two or three days, which they did.

“They came three or four days later and tested me at my house. Health England arranged it and the lady came and swabbed my nose and my mouth.

“She went away and I got the positive result five days later.

“I thought I had a bad attack of flu but obviously – due to the timing of it – I was a little bit concerned because there was a lot being talked about the coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

“I isolated straight away when I started to feel unwell because of what was being said. That was on March 9. I am still self-isolating now.”

Allen, son of Tottenham’s 1961 Double-winning hero Les, started his career at QPR and scored 32 goals in 49 league appearances before joining Arsenal for £1.25million.

After three pre-season friendly appearances ahead of the 1980-81 season he joined Crystal Palace in a swap deal for Kenny Sansom, then returned to QPR and netted another 40 goals in 87 league appearances before his move to Spurs, when he won five full England caps.

After spells at Bordeaux, Mancheser City and Chelsea he joined West Ham in 1992 and scored 17 goals in 38 league games.

His wife has respiratory issues and he is still concerned about passing on the illness and remains in self-isolation despite recovering.

“I am still a bit wary knowing I have tested positive,” he added. “I am making sure I am isolating from family members; particularly older ones and my children have come to see us but have talked to us from the garden.

“I am scared, absolutely. I would like to think I am reasonably healthy and I know how I felt. I hate to think how that would feel to somebody who is vulnerable.

“We need to protect those people because I would not wish that on anybody.

“I would like to think everybody is sensible and respectful.

“There are people out there who are very susceptible should they get the disease so we all have to do the right thing.”

Most Read

Three patients die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital as confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 72

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hackney Council tells market traders to close stalls unless they sell essential items

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

Coronavirus: 64 hospitalised cases in Hackney and City – as UK deaths reach 281

A sign from the Royak Parks notifying the public about social distancing. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

‘Dangerous’ predator Sean Manning jailed for attempted rape of woman - who was saved by 14-year-old boy

Sean Manning has been jailed for attempted rape. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with murder of 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton

Tracey Kidd was found dead in Upper Clapton.

Most Read

Three patients die of coronavirus at Homerton Hospital as confirmed cases in City and Hackney rise to 72

A pod has been set up near the main entrance to Homerton Hospital where patients should go if they believe they are at risk. Picture: Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Hackney Council tells market traders to close stalls unless they sell essential items

Broadway Market on Saturday, March 21. Picture: Andy Commons

Coronavirus: 64 hospitalised cases in Hackney and City – as UK deaths reach 281

A sign from the Royak Parks notifying the public about social distancing. Picture: Jonathan Brady/ PA

‘Dangerous’ predator Sean Manning jailed for attempted rape of woman - who was saved by 14-year-old boy

Sean Manning has been jailed for attempted rape. Picture: Met Police

Man charged with murder of 57-year-old woman who was found dead in Upper Clapton

Tracey Kidd was found dead in Upper Clapton.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Coronavirus: Ex-England striker Clive Allen tests positive

Clive Allen celebrates scoring for Tottenham against former club QPR

‘No official decision’ made on whether to end or resume non-league football seasons says FA

The latest non-league update after action was postponed due to the coronavirus (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Harry Kane will be off if Spurs fail to win trophies says Alan Shearer

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball

Reliving magic of the FA Cup as Orient seal quarter-final place with style back in 1978

Middlesbrough's John Mahoney (left) and Leyton Orient's Tony Grealish fight for the ball during the FA Cup quarter-final at Ayresome Park in March 1978 (pic PA)

Take our daily pub quiz: March 25

See how you get on in today's pub quiz Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24