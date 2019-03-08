Search

FA Cup: Framlingham Town 3 Hackney Wick 1

PUBLISHED: 09:35 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 10 August 2019

The FA Cup. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The FA Cup. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Hackney Wick were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Friday night.

They got off to the worst possible start as the Castlemen took a first-minute lead through Mason Ransome.

You may also want to watch:

But Wick were back on level terms on six minutes, only for Danny Smith to restore the home side's lead at Badingham Road before the half-hour mark.

Cyrus Thorpe made it 3-1 midway through the second half and that was how it finished as the Thurlow Nunn League Division One North side banked £2,250 in prize money and booked a preliminary round trip to Basildon United on August 24.

Wick start their Thurlow Nunn League Division One South campaign with a trip to Barkingside next Friday.

