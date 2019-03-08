FA Cup: Framlingham Town 3 Hackney Wick 1
PUBLISHED: 09:35 10 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 10 August 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Hackney Wick were knocked out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Friday night.
They got off to the worst possible start as the Castlemen took a first-minute lead through Mason Ransome.
But Wick were back on level terms on six minutes, only for Danny Smith to restore the home side's lead at Badingham Road before the half-hour mark.
Cyrus Thorpe made it 3-1 midway through the second half and that was how it finished as the Thurlow Nunn League Division One North side banked £2,250 in prize money and booked a preliminary round trip to Basildon United on August 24.
Wick start their Thurlow Nunn League Division One South campaign with a trip to Barkingside next Friday.