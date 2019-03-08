Hackney Jurassic win FA People's Cup

Hackney Jurassic celebrate after receiving the FA People's Cup trophy (pic: Jon Super/The FA) Jon Super for The FA

Hackney Jurassic were crowned FA People’s Cup Female Veterans champions this weekend after a thrilling day of football at St. George’s Park.

Hackney Jurassic, who won two regional qualifiers in February and March to reach the tournament, beat Endcliffe Jokers 1-0 in a tense final to become national champions.

Francesca Calieti, scorer of the winning goal for Hackney Jurassic said, “It's really emotional.

“Last year we had a few setbacks and a couple of really bad injuries.

“Our captain broke her leg and other members of the team couldn't make it for other reasons.

“We were focused on coming back and winning it again, not just for us, but for those that couldn't make it.”

Over 5,000 teams took part in The FA People's Cup this season with more than 27,000 participants playing across 15 categories.

Hackney Jurassic will now be preparing for a special day at the Emirates FA Cup final between Manchester City and Watford on 18 May, where they will lift their FA People's Cup trophy on the hallowed Wembley Stadium turf at half-time.