Champions Sport Unite Me finish with a win
PUBLISHED: 10:00 18 December 2018
Archant
A round-up of the latest results from the Hackney Super5League
Champions Sport Unite Me rounded out their Hackney Super5League Advanced Division campaign with an 8-0 victory over E.L.L.
PCY secured second place with a 16-0 mauling of Wonderkid, while Romance beat Stoke Newington 5-1.
GDFC made sure of their place in the top flight next season with a 1-0 victory over Misfits.
Miss Kicks, meanwhile, claimed the Intermediate Division crown with a 3-0 victory over title rivals Colebrook.
All-Stars beat Leon 6-0, N16ers were 6-1 victors over MSA & Frenford and PLFC were awarded a 4-0 success over Hackney Wick.
Whippets took home the Beginners Division title after an 8-1 triumph over Peckham Pigeons left them at the summit on goal difference after a three-way tie at the top.
Despite securing a 9-1 success over Brockwell United, Lush Lyfe had to settle for second place.
Tottenham Hotsnatch came third after a 2-1 triumph over Torriano, while GDFC thrahsed PPFC 7-0.
It was a thrilling end to the campaign for all sides across all divisions.