Hackney Super5League helps launch England kits for Women's World Cup

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 June 2019

MSA & Frenford, in the England away kit, won the special event at Stamford Bridge (pic: Hackney Super5League)

Special event took place at Chelsea FC's Stamford Bridge last week

Whippets, wearing England's home kit, were runners-up (pic: Hackney Super5League)Whippets, wearing England's home kit, were runners-up (pic: Hackney Super5League)

The Hackney Super5League ventured off patch last week to take part in a special event at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea FC.

The Super5League were asked to host a special cup competition for their sides at the Bridge to help Nike launch the new England kits for this summer's Women's World Cup in France.

Twelve teams from the Super5League took part in the cup competition, with MSA & Frenford and Whippets progressing to the final.

A total of 12 teams from the Hackney Super5League helped launched the England kits for the Women's World Cup at Stamford Bridge (pic: Hackney Super5League)A total of 12 teams from the Hackney Super5League helped launched the England kits for the Women's World Cup at Stamford Bridge (pic: Hackney Super5League)

To help launch the new kits, the finalists donned the strips that England will be wearing at this summer's World Cup for the showpiece game.

In the end, it was MSA & Frenford, who sported the red away kit, who triumphed 2-0 over Whippets, who wore the traditional England white home shirt.

The event itself was certainly a memorable one for all involved with the Super5League, especially to be involved in such a high-profile kit launch at an iconic ground.

