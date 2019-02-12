Search

Sport Unite Me maintain perfect start to Super5League defence

PUBLISHED: 10:00 05 March 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

A round-up of the latest matches from the Hackney Super5League

Defending champions Sport Unite continued their perfect start to the new Hackney Super5League Advanced Division season with a 6-0 success over Miss Kicks.

Last year’s winners, though, sit second on goal difference after PCY eased to a 7-2 triumph over Colebrook to keep hold of top spot.

GDFC, meanwhile, are third following their 11-2 demolition of Wonderkid and Misfits recorded a 5-1 success over Romance.

In the Intermediate League, Whippets continued their perfect start to life in a higher division with a 7-1 victory over newcomers Victoria Park Vixens.

Fellow newcomers Camden Eagles recorded a 5-1 success over Bin Chickens, while N16ers’ recovered from last week’s loss to Whippets to beat Lush Lyfe 5-0.

Leon remain top of the Beginners Division after easing to a 7-0 win over Tottenham Hotsnatch.

Peckham Pigeons and MSA & Frenford also made it two wins from two as they respectively beat Torriano 5-0 and Brockwell United 4-1.

The division’s other game of the week saw PPFC record their first triumph of the campaign, beating GDFC 9-0.

