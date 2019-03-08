Eagles take big step towards Hackney Super5League title

The latest results from the Hackney Super5League

Camden Eagles took a giant stride towards the Hackney Super5League Intermediate Division title with a 13-0 mauling of Bin Chickens.

A 3-0 success over Lush Lyfe saw N16ers remain in second place with only goal difference keeping them adrift of Eagles, but having played a game more than their title rivals.

The week's other game in the division saw Whippets recorded a 3-2 victory over Victoria Park Vixens in a thrilling encounter.

In the Beginners Division, Leon moved to the top of the standings after coming from two goals down to beat Torriano 3-2.

MSA & Frenford, who led the standings last week, dropped to third after struggling to a 1-1 draw with Peckham Pigeons.

A 3-2 triumph against PPFC saw Tottenham Hotsnatch move up to second, with only goal difference keeping them behind leaders Leon.

In the other game in the division, GDFC collected their first win of the season by beating Brockwell United.