PCY beat GDFC to stay top of Hackney Super5League

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 March 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The latest results from the Hackney Super5League

PCY remain top of the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division following a 5-1 success over GDFC.

Like PCY, defending champions Sport Unite Me also made it three wins from three with a 5-2 triumph against Misfits.

Miss Kicks beat Colebrook 5-0 in the battle of the newly-promoted sides, while Romance were 4-1 victors against Wonderkid.

Lush Lyfe took over at the top of the Intermediate Division with a 4-1 win over Victoria Park Vixens.

Camden Eagles recorded a 3-1 success over previously-unbeaten Whippets, while N16ers eased to a 4-0 triumph against Bin Chickens.

There are also new leaders in the Beginners Division after Peckham Pigeons overcame PPFC 7-4.

Leon dropped to second after a 2-1 loss to MSA & Frenford, while Tottenham Hotsnatch thrashed GDFC 5-0 and Torriano won 3-1 against Brockwell United.

All victorious sides will hope to build on their positive results in the coming weeks, while the losing reams will aim to bounce back swiftly

Most Read

Stoke Newington building collapse: Man narrowly avoids being crushed by tumbling bricks

Emergency services closed High Street while they cleared away the rubble.

Braydon Works: Storage facility can be turned into a temporary Bobov 45 synagogue - but only once ‘excessive’ hours are cut back

The fire at Braydon Works started after water leaked in through the roof and onto a fuse box. Picture: Adrian Holliday

Tribunal adjudicator rules Mare Street left turn ban sign - which has made over £1m for Hackney Council - is ‘inadequate’

A car turning left into Richmond Road from Mare Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hackney Wick FC founder Bobby Kasanga in film about football’s role in tackling knife crime

Bobby Kasanga on the football pitches at Hackney marshes.

Disbelief as Shoreditch community veg patch is ripped up by council – because gardener behind it is ‘trespassing’

Before: The community garden. Picture: Lou Downe

