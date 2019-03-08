PCY beat GDFC to stay top of Hackney Super5League

PCY remain top of the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division following a 5-1 success over GDFC.

Like PCY, defending champions Sport Unite Me also made it three wins from three with a 5-2 triumph against Misfits.

Miss Kicks beat Colebrook 5-0 in the battle of the newly-promoted sides, while Romance were 4-1 victors against Wonderkid.

Lush Lyfe took over at the top of the Intermediate Division with a 4-1 win over Victoria Park Vixens.

Camden Eagles recorded a 3-1 success over previously-unbeaten Whippets, while N16ers eased to a 4-0 triumph against Bin Chickens.

There are also new leaders in the Beginners Division after Peckham Pigeons overcame PPFC 7-4.

Leon dropped to second after a 2-1 loss to MSA & Frenford, while Tottenham Hotsnatch thrashed GDFC 5-0 and Torriano won 3-1 against Brockwell United.

