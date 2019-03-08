Search

Hackney Super5League title rivals PCY and Sport Unite Me play out draw

PUBLISHED: 16:00 26 March 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The latest results from the Hackney Super5League

PCY remain top of the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division following an enthralling 4-4 draw with title rivals Sport Unite Me.

GDFC are in hot pursuit of the top two in third after a 1-0 win over Romance, with Miss Kicks fourth as a result of a 7-3 success against Wonderkid.

The week’s other game in the top flight saw Colebrook earn their first point of the campaign in a 2-2 draw against Misfits.

In the Intermediate Division, N16ers kept hold of top spot thanks to a 2-1 win over Camden Eagles.

Bin Chickens collected their first points of the season with a 3-0 triumph against Victoria Park Vixens.

The other match in the division saw Whippets and Lush Lyfe play out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

Peckham Pigeons took over at the top of the Beginners Division thanks to a 5-0 triumph against MSA & Frenford.

Tottenham Hotsnatch clambered up to second with a 5-3 victory against PPFC, while Torriano beat Leon 3-2 and Brockwell United thrashed GDFC 7-1.

