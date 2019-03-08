Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

PCY remain top of Hackney Super5League with win over Romance

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 18 March 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The latest results from the Hackney Super5League

PCY recorded a 5-2 success over Romance to remain at the top of the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division Standings.

Defending champions Sport Unite Me remain in hot pursuit in second after a 5-1 victory over Wonderkid maintained their perfect record.

GDFC continued their impressive start to the new term with a 9-0 triumph against Colebrook, while Miss Kicks overcame Misfits 3-2.

In the Intermediate League, N16ers took over at the summit following an 11-0 demolition of Victoria Park Vixens.

Camden Eagles moved into second place in the table after picking up a 6-2 success against Lush Lyfe.

Whippets, meanwhile, came from behind to beat Bin Chickens in the division’s other match this week.

MSA & Frenford lead the way by three points in the Beginners Division following a 5-0 victory against GDFC.

The other games in the division saw Leon beat Brockwell United 8-0, Tottenham Hotsnatch defeat Peckham Pigeons 6-1 and Torriano thrash PPFC 11-1.

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Want to work for the Hackney Gazette and report on your local community? We’ve got the job for you...

Ridley Road Market in Dalston. Picture: Barney Moss

Overlock Arts: Hackney venue loses alcohol bid after ‘plaguing’ street with ‘breathtakingly loud’ music

Overlock Arts in Belsham Street

Clapton community campaigns against grey-washing of famous pink tower block Landmark Heights

Landmark Heights. Picture: Alistair Siddons

Watchdog finishes probe into Clapton Park Estate police shooting that left 21-year-old with ‘life-changing’ injuries

The man was shot after police attended a house in Mandeville Street. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Wallis Road attack: Shocking moment man is left fighting for his life after being kicked off his bike in Hackney Wick

A cyclist has been left in a critical condition after the incident in Wallis Road

Want to work for the Hackney Gazette and report on your local community? We’ve got the job for you...

Ridley Road Market in Dalston. Picture: Barney Moss

Overlock Arts: Hackney venue loses alcohol bid after ‘plaguing’ street with ‘breathtakingly loud’ music

Overlock Arts in Belsham Street

Clapton community campaigns against grey-washing of famous pink tower block Landmark Heights

Landmark Heights. Picture: Alistair Siddons

Watchdog finishes probe into Clapton Park Estate police shooting that left 21-year-old with ‘life-changing’ injuries

The man was shot after police attended a house in Mandeville Street. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

PCY remain top of Hackney Super5League with win over Romance

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Cowan: We have nothing to lose, the pressure is on Orient

Dean Brill punches a cross into Leyton Orient's area clear (pic: Simon O'Connor).

London Lions bounce back to winning ways at Plymouth

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball (Pic: Graham Hodges)

I never doubted Bonne, says O’s head coach

Macauley Bonne celebrates scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Palace set to be first visitors to new Tottenham stadium

A general view of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists