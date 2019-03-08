PCY remain top of Hackney Super5League with win over Romance

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The latest results from the Hackney Super5League

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PCY recorded a 5-2 success over Romance to remain at the top of the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division Standings.

Defending champions Sport Unite Me remain in hot pursuit in second after a 5-1 victory over Wonderkid maintained their perfect record.

GDFC continued their impressive start to the new term with a 9-0 triumph against Colebrook, while Miss Kicks overcame Misfits 3-2.

In the Intermediate League, N16ers took over at the summit following an 11-0 demolition of Victoria Park Vixens.

Camden Eagles moved into second place in the table after picking up a 6-2 success against Lush Lyfe.

Whippets, meanwhile, came from behind to beat Bin Chickens in the division’s other match this week.

MSA & Frenford lead the way by three points in the Beginners Division following a 5-0 victory against GDFC.

The other games in the division saw Leon beat Brockwell United 8-0, Tottenham Hotsnatch defeat Peckham Pigeons 6-1 and Torriano thrash PPFC 11-1.