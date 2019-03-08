Search

PCY beat Misfits to stay top of Super5League

PUBLISHED: 16:00 09 April 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The latest results from the Hackney Super5League

PCY continue to lead the way in the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division following a 3-0 triumph on Misfits.

Defending champions Sport Unite Me remain level on points in second place after recording a 6-2 victory against Romance.

Wonderkid, meanwhile, grabbed their first points of the campaign with a 7-2 thrashing of Colebrook.

N16ers maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Intermediate Division after beating Lush Lyfe 10-2.

Camden Eagles remain second following a 10-1 victory against Bin Chickens, while Whippets overcame Victoria Park Vixens.

In the Beginners Division, Peckham Pigeons remain in pole position thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Leon.

Tottenham Hotsnatch, meanwhile, clambered into second place courtesy of a 4-0 triumph over MSA & Frenford.

Torriano eased to a 5-1 success against GDFC, while there was a 5-0 triumph for Brockwell United against PPFC to round out any busy week of action in the league.

