PCY beat Miss Kicks to stay top of Hackney Super5League

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 April 2019

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The latest news from the Hackney Super5League

PCY remain top of the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division after an emphatic 15-4 success over Miss Kicks.

Sport Unite Me are level on points in second following a 6-1 triumph in their match against GDFC.

Colebrook beat Romance 6-3 for their first win of the season, while Misfits defeated Wonderkid 6-1.

In the Intermediate Division, N16ers tightened their grip on top spot with a 9-1 victory against Whippets.

Camden Park Eagles thrashed Victoria Park Vixens 17-0, while Bin Chickens beat Lush Lyfe 5-2.

Peckham Pigeons moved two points clear at the top of the Beginners Division after a 2-1 success over Brockwell United.

MSA & Frenford drew 3-3 against PPFC, Leon beat DFC 6-0 and Torriano recorded a 4-3 success over Tottenham Hotsnatch.

It was another thrilling week of action in the Hackney Super5League and all teams involved will be looking to kick on in the coming weeks of the competition.

