PCY beat Miss Kicks to stay top of Hackney Super5League

The latest news from the Hackney Super5League

PCY remain top of the Hackney Super5League Advanced Division after an emphatic 15-4 success over Miss Kicks.

Sport Unite Me are level on points in second following a 6-1 triumph in their match against GDFC.

Colebrook beat Romance 6-3 for their first win of the season, while Misfits defeated Wonderkid 6-1.

In the Intermediate Division, N16ers tightened their grip on top spot with a 9-1 victory against Whippets.

Camden Park Eagles thrashed Victoria Park Vixens 17-0, while Bin Chickens beat Lush Lyfe 5-2.

Peckham Pigeons moved two points clear at the top of the Beginners Division after a 2-1 success over Brockwell United.

MSA & Frenford drew 3-3 against PPFC, Leon beat DFC 6-0 and Torriano recorded a 4-3 success over Tottenham Hotsnatch.

