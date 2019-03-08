Hackney Wick look to put league form behind them in FA Vase

Hackney Wick will look to put their poor league form behind them when they face Langford in the FA Vase this weekend.

The Wickers will make the trip to Forde Park on Saturday to take on Spartan South Midlands League Division One outfit in the second qualifying round.

They will be determined to progress in the competition and help boost the club's finances by banking £725 in prize money although the loser will bag £250.

However they head into the tie on the back of a heavy 6-2 defeat to Wivenhoe Town in the Thurlow Nunn First Division South on the weekend.

Braces from both David Lopez and Peter Maina as well as goals from Tom Lakin and Dean Merrett sealed the three points for the hosts at Blackstone Stadium.

Wick now sit second from bottom in the league after failing to win in their opening three fixtures.