Hackney Wick £1million target for a new ground

Hackney Wick are looking to raise £1million in five years to help bring a stadium to the borough as they remain the only London Borough without a football ground.

Founder Bobby Kasanga, a former gang member who set up the club in 2015 after leaving prison, is urging fans and the community to support his campaign as they face being homeless next season.

They started last season at the Old Spotted Dog in Forest Gate before they were forced to stop using the ground due to an issue with the landlords and host club Clapton FC.

It was then a switch to Coles Park Stadium, the home of Haringey Borough, who have already informed the Wickers they have a new ground-share for the upcoming season.

Owner Bobby Kasanga said: “As you know Hackney is the only borough in London without a football ground that allows football to be played at a semi-professional level.

“This means no pathways for adult football for our local youths. This also means Hackney Wick having to go and rent facilities out of the borough.

“You would have also heard back in February that we are now homeless and frantically looking for a home for next season.

“We are in discussions with the FA about various possible options, which of course are not guaranteed.

“This is why we will be launching a stadium fund. We are looking to raise £1 million over the next five years to bring a stadium into the borough.

“Even if it has to be outside of the borough we need our own facilities.”

The club, which has won praise for its work transforming the lives of youngsters, have already been suggesting a number of places to build the stadium with Mabley Green being top of the list.

The Hackney Marshes remain the home of grassroots football and the owner knows it would be a shame if they did have to move out of the area in order to survive.

At the same time knows they may have to if they can not push on with these plans.

Visit https://hackneywickfc.com/ to donate towards the stadium fund.