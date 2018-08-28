Search

O’s ‘ready’ for busy period over Christmas

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 December 2018

Leyton Orient midfielder Alex Lawless holds off Beaconsfield Town forward Marvin Morgan (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient midfielder Alex Lawless holds off Beaconsfield Town forward Marvin Morgan (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Justin Edinburgh backed his squad to continue delivering results despite the packed schedule coming up

Leyton Orient will play five games between December 22 and January 5, but boss Justin Edinburgh says the squad are relishing this busy period.

The National League leaders will begin their hectic spell with a home clash against Martin Allen’s lowly Chesterfield on Saturday.

After taking on the Spireites in E10, the O’s will travel to Dagenham & Redbridge on Boxing Day before a trip to Dover Athletic on December 29 in the club’s last game of 2018.

On New Year’s Day, Orient will host Daggers, before they entertain main title rivals Salford City on January 5 and it feels like this spell coming up could define their season.

Edinburgh said: “We have a really busy, difficult period now, but everyone else has too. We have five games in 14 days, but we’re used to it.

“We will be ready for it. They are all tough and this Christmas and December month is a big month, but one we will look forward to.”

Unfortunately for Orient, they will be without James Dayton for the foreseeable future following a recent knee injury.

The winger suffered a problem in the 1-0 loss at Boreham Wood on December 8 and needed surgery days later to repair his cartilage.

It looks set to keep him out for up to three months and O’s are likely to strengthen in that department, but Edinburgh backed ex-Swindon Town ace James Brophy to step up and fill the void left by Dayton.

“He had surgery on his cartilage, so he has had the tear repaired,” Orient’s head coach explained.

“There was a bit of bruising in the knee as well, so that is why it will take a little longer than we hoped, but we are looking at about 12 weeks.

“Dayton will be a massive loss. He is an excellent player and has been instrumental in my time here, but we have as good a replacement in James Brophy and I’ve no doubt about that.

“At the moment we are happy with what we have got, but I am sure we will have to strengthen in that area as we progress.”

