Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 December 2018

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

PA Archive/PA Images

Director of football Martin Ling revealed James Dayton’s injury will see the club try to bring in someone fresh

James Dayton’s injury looks set to force Leyton Orient to dip into the transfer market slightly earlier than expected.

The O’s would have looked to bring in reinforcements at the start of 2019, but it now seems they are pushing to make an addition before Chesterfield visit E10 on Saturday.

Orient director of football Martin Ling discussed the issue in the club programme for the FA Trophy clash with Beaconsfield Town last weekend.

He reflected on Dayton’s injury and explained how he is trying to give manager Justin Edinburgh another wide option before Saturday, which is the start of a period of five National League games in the space of 14 days.

Ling told the ‘E10’ programme: “James has been excellent this season and was good last season.

“He had the operation on Monday (December 10) and there was more damage than we first hoped.

“We’re looking at two to three months and a recovery period after that which means we’re hoping he’ll be available for the last month of the season. If it is earlier than that, then great.

“It leaves us with a bit of a hole in terms of wide players – you have James Brophy and Jobi McAnuff, but then the next one in line is Josh Koroma and because he’s playing so well as a 9 or 10, we will probably look to fill that gap with someone fresh.

“Hopefully we can get that person in before those 14 days, another body to get us through that Christmas period.

“It is always an evolving squad to me because you never quite know where the problems are going to develop.”

Ling, alongside chief scout Steve Foster, will now be working hard to try and give O’s boss Edinburgh an early Christmas present.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

Great Eastern Street. Picture: Google Street View

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder: Police release CCTV of man wanted over fatal stabbing in Kingsland Road

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over the murder of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Kingsland Road.

London Fields Lido: Hackney Council set to sue over pool’s crumbling tiles

Refurbishment works have been completed at London Fields Lido. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Ridley Road Market: Sadiq Khan grant will fund £1.5million makeover of historic retail street

Ridley Road will be getting a £1.5million makeover. Picture: Sean Pollock

St Joseph’s Hospice opens pop-up shop in Well Street thanks to generous benefactor

The new St Joseph's pop-up shop in Well Street

Kingsland Road murder blamed on ‘inadequate controls on late night drinking’ by opponents to Shoreditch SPA alcohol bid

Great Eastern Street. Picture: Google Street View

Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder: Police release CCTV of man wanted over fatal stabbing in Kingsland Road

Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him over the murder of Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali in Kingsland Road.

London Fields Lido: Hackney Council set to sue over pool’s crumbling tiles

Refurbishment works have been completed at London Fields Lido. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Southend Manor boss Peek is rebuilding his side like me says Clapton manager Fowell

Clapton manager Jon Fowell (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Arsenal v Spurs: Harry Kane could miss North London derby Carabao Cup clash with a ‘cold’

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Barcelona's Clement Lenglet (left) battle during the Champions League Group B match (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

Orient manager delighted with young defenders Happe and Ling

Leyton Orient centre back Dan Happe battles with a Beaconsfield Town opponent (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Rose wants Tottenham to stay on track for silverware

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli (right) is caught by Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Emirates Stadium (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).

O’s will ‘hopefully’ make signing before Chesterfield clash

Leyton Orient director of football Martin Ling (pic: David Davies/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists