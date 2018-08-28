Search

Team News: Dover Athletic vs Leyton Orient

PUBLISHED: 09:00 29 December 2018

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates after scoring against Bromley (pic: Simon O'Connor)

Simon O'Connor Photography

O’s influential captain Jobi McAnuff has fractured his toe

Leyton Orient will again be without captain Jobi McAnuff when they make the trip to Dover Athletic today (Saturday).

The O’s head to Kent off the back of a defeat to local club Dagenham & Redbridge on Boxing Day, which was only their third in the National League this season.

McAnuff didn’t feature for Justin Edinburgh’s side and it has been confirmed the wide-man has a fractured toe.

He suffered the injury towards the end of the Chesterfield match on December 22 and will now miss the next handful of games at least.

Orient played Josh Koroma out wide at Victoria Road and although he scored, he may be moved back to a central position alongside Macauley Bonne.

If Edinburgh wants to keep his usual 4-4-2 formation at the Crabble Athletic Ground, he could try putting one of Dale Gorman or Alex Lawless out wide or potentially youngster Ruel Sotiriou.

