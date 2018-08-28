Search

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Chesterfield

PUBLISHED: 09:00 22 December 2018

Leyton Orient winger James Dayton reacts after missing a chance (pic: Simon O'Connor).

James Brophy looks set to replace injured O’s wide-man James Dayton

Leyton Orient will definitely be without James Dayton for the visit of Chesterfield in the National League this afternoon.

Martin Allen’s team make the trip to E10 looking to cause another shock against one of the club’s pushing for the title.

Two weeks ago the Spireites stunned second-placed Salford City with a 2-0 win and if O’s are to avoid slipping up, they will have to do so without Dayton.

Orient’s influential winger had surgery on his knee at the beginning of the month and will not return for at least 12 weeks.

Dayton’s direct replacement will probably be James Brophy, who scored and grabbed an assist in the 4-0 FA Trophy win over Beaconsfield Town last weekend.

Justin Edinburgh will hope to have Charlie Lee available for selection too, although he may face a fight to get into the matchday squad.

Alex Lawless impressed again last time out and is pushing Dale Gorman for a starting berth alongside Craig Clay today.

Elsewhere, Orient will line up like usual with Josh Coulson and Marvin Ekpiteta at the back and formidable duo Macauley Bonne and Josh Koroma in attack.

The O’s will come up against two former players in the shape of Robbie Weir and Jerome Binnom-Williams.

Both endured difficult spells in E10, particular Weir, who suffered a serious injury in a campaign where Orient were relegated.

Although the Northern Irishman failed to live up to expectations, it should be noted he was a good influence off the pitch during some tough times at O’s.

Team News: Leyton Orient vs Chesterfield

