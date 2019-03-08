Sporting Club de Mundial advance in FA Sunday Cup with seventh straight victory

The Sporting Club de Mundial team. Picture: Mundial Archant

Sporting Club de Mundial recorded a 6-1 FA Sunday Cup victory over Old Southall in the first game of the competition to ever be hosted at Hackney Marshes.

Goals from Arron Wickham (3), Mohammed Hashim, Mathias Bakare and David Fallah were enough to send the Hackney & Leyton Sunday League side through in front of a 50-strong crowd.

Wickham struck a brace before half-time to send his side in at the break with a 2-0 lead.

Old Southall then received a red card in the second half before Wickham crossed to Hashim to make it three.

Wickham completed his hat-trick from the spot before goals from Bakare and Fallah sealed the win.

They will now play Priory Sports of the Chelmsford Sunday League in the third round on Sunday, December 8.

It is the team's seventh straight victory since it was started in the summer through Mundial, a Hackney-based football and creative agency.