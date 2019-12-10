Sporting Club de Mundial advance into last 16 of FA Sunday Cup

The Sporting Club de Mundial team. Picture: SCdM Archant

Sporting Club de Mundial (SCdM) advanced to the last 16 of the National FA Sunday Cup with a 2-0 victory over Chelmsford Sunday League champions Priory Sports.

SCdM were denied early in the game when Josh Oyibo's shot was blocked on the line but soon after, 25-year-old striker Jordan Chiedozie capitalised on a mistake to turn and finish from 20 yards out with an excellent drive.

Debutant Makhosini Khanye then slipped Chiedozie in to round the keeper and finish to score his fifth goal in two games and make it 2-0.

After the break, Priory came forward to no avail before Chiedozie was denied his hat-trick by a fine save.

Seye Okunlola was put through in the closing stages by an excellent crossfield pass from Mohammed Hashim for another chance to wrap up the game but could not extend the lead.

The victory extends the club's winning streak to 11 games and their next game is against BG Club in the Hackney & Leyton SFL Premier Division.