Sporting Club de Mundial advance into last 16 of FA Sunday Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 December 2019

The Sporting Club de Mundial team. Picture: SCdM

The Sporting Club de Mundial team. Picture: SCdM

Sporting Club de Mundial (SCdM) advanced to the last 16 of the National FA Sunday Cup with a 2-0 victory over Chelmsford Sunday League champions Priory Sports.

SCdM were denied early in the game when Josh Oyibo's shot was blocked on the line but soon after, 25-year-old striker Jordan Chiedozie capitalised on a mistake to turn and finish from 20 yards out with an excellent drive.

Debutant Makhosini Khanye then slipped Chiedozie in to round the keeper and finish to score his fifth goal in two games and make it 2-0.

After the break, Priory came forward to no avail before Chiedozie was denied his hat-trick by a fine save.

Seye Okunlola was put through in the closing stages by an excellent crossfield pass from Mohammed Hashim for another chance to wrap up the game but could not extend the lead.

The victory extends the club's winning streak to 11 games and their next game is against BG Club in the Hackney & Leyton SFL Premier Division.

Two boys charged over string of knifepoint robberies of cyclists on River Lea towpath in Clapton

A file image of the River Lea. Picture: Dan Atrill/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0

Exauce Ngimbi: Hackney man Kieran Brown charged with Lower Clapton murder

Exauce Ngimbi.

Southern Housing Group under fire as entire Stamford Hill estate left with no water for days - again

Tankers are pumping in water for tenants at Stamford Hill Housing Estate to use. Picture: Camilla Szenfeld.

Yann Florio: Hackney-based cook reaches MasterChef: The Professionals semi-finals

Yann Florio is currently competing in MasterChef: The Professionals. Picture: Supplied.

Lower Clapton stabbing: Victim named as Exauce Ngimbi

Police at the scene in Clarence Road. Picture: Nadeem Saeed

