Sporting Club de Mundial continue unbeaten run in first season

PUBLISHED: 15:30 19 November 2019

Mundial celebrate a goal. Picture: Mundial celebrate a goal. Picture: James Starkey

Sporting Club de Mundial continued their unbeaten start in the club's inaugural season with a 7-0 victory over Tottenham Phoenix in the Hackney & Leyton Sunday Premier Division.

Playing on Show Pitch Two at Hackney Marshes, returning Captain Greg Moorse - who had missed the previous two games with a groin injury - opened the scoring from the spot after five minutes.

Dave Stevens added a second with a superb 25-yard strike before Moorse notched his eighth goal of the season, calmly slotting home from Daniel McCullcok's cross from the left.

Winger Shameek Farrell continued his great form, scoring a goal either side of the half before substitute Seye Okunlola came off the bench to wrap up the scoring with a late brace himself.

Next up for Mundial is FC Niva who are currently leading the Premier Division.

The match will be played at Hackney Marshes on Sunday and will be a 10:30am kick-off.

